CHAN 2020: Home-based Eagles Draw Bye in Opening Round

The home-based national football team of Nigeria will face the winners of Benin and Togo as the team draws bye in the opening round of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) which final matches will be held in Ethiopia.

The draw for the qualifiers held Wednesday at the CAF Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on the sidelines of the Organising Committee of the competition.

Forty-seven teams are engaged in the battle for 15 places to join host Ethiopia for the final tournament of the sixth edition of the tournament designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

The draw was the highlight of the meeting of the 25-member committee, which saw the format and procedure approved. The format of the competition remains unchanged and will be played on a zonal basis to determine the finalists for Ethiopia.

The quota for the various zones is as follows;

Northern Zone – 2 teams

Western A Zone – 2 teams

Western B Zone – 3 teams

Central Zone – 3 teams

Central-East Zone – 2 teams + Ethiopia

Southern Zone – 3 teams