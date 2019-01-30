Security and Elections

The Horizon By Kayode Komolafe Kayode.Komolafe@thisdaylive.com

The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government… (Chapter II, Section 14 (2b) of the 1999 Constitution)

In the last few days, the constitution has been variously invoked in the public sphere to support arguments. Well, it all depends on the lawyer to whom you prefer to listen as the same provisions of the constitution are sometimes quoted to support positions held by opposite sides. Perhaps, more fundamentally, the constitution should be more frequently cited to remind politicians in and out of power about the “primary purpose of government” as quoted above in this column.

The factor of security is relevant to the next month’s elections in two respects. The success of the electoral process is hinged on the security situation and if voting is to be determined by issues security ought to be an issue of the election.

So there is no dispute about the primacy and urgency of the security question especially as the elections are concerned.

Hardly would any politician (regardless of partisanship) deny the spectre of insecurity haunting the land. An internal memo of a federal government agency circulating in the social media illustrates the seriousness of the state of insecurity. The security department of the agency is reportedly advising members of staff and their families “to avoid” the Abuja-Kaduna road at certain hours of the day because of kidnappers. Now, if movement from the nation’s capital to the most metropolitan city in the north could be so dangerous, you could imagine the fate that awaits travellers in the hinterland.

Only yesterday, the National Security Adviser, General Babagana Monguno, reportedly held a meeting with state governors. On the agenda was security in the context of the elections. The meeting was reminiscent of the developments immediately preceding the 2015 elections. The elections were indeed postponed for a few weeks in order to ensure that the northeast in particular was secure enough for any meaningful voting. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) postponed the elections based on consultations with Monguno’s predecessor, Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

However, unlike four years ago when everyone agreed that Boko Haram insurgents constituted the threat in the northeast, now the allegation by the state is that some forces plan to cause trouble during and after the elections in parts of the country. So the cooperation of the state governors is being sought to ensure the workability of the arrangement made to counter possible disruption of the electoral process.

However, while it may not be correct to say that relatively nothing has changed since 2015, insecurity remains an issue of existence in Nigeria. In some quarters the hope of change seems to have turned into despair. How else can describe a situation in which Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State, the epicentre of the Boko Haram war, broke down the other day as he briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the situation in the troubled state? Zamfara State Governor Abdul’aziz Yari has said he would welcome the declaration of a state of emergency in the state. Earlier, Yari had claimed that he “resigned” as the chief security officer of the state. By the way, the governor didn’t indicate then if he would also stop drawing security votes, a matter that is beyond the realm of fiscal accountability. Even from Katsina, the home state of the President, an alarm came recently from Governor Aminu Bello Masari about insecurity in the state.

This unacceptable situation should warrant the optimal attention of the commander-in-chief, President Buhari.

In retrospect, some voters might have preferred presidential candidate Buhari in 2015 because they saw in him the capacity to be a fitting commander-in-chief for a country facing a huge challenge of security. As it is the case now in the current campaigns, security was one of the areas Buhari promised to make the focus of his administration.

Meanwhile, the murderous activities of Boko Haram terrorists continue in the northeast while some other killers have foisted banditry on Zamfara and other places in the northwest. Kidnappers and armed robbers make highways and communities unsafe in other parts of the country.

The joint capacity of the military, police and intelligence and other security agencies as well as the justice system have been put into a severe test by the frightening profile of insecurity in the land. The test comes up in the areas of prevention of the crime, combatting the killers as well as apprehending and punishing the criminals. The corollary to the constitutional provision that security is the primary purpose of government is that every life should be secure and accounted for by the government.

In another clime, this trend in the security sector in an election year would warrant informed discussions of insecurity as a primary issue. Unfortunately, it is not so here in Nigeria.

The composition and the competence of the Buhari security team have been questioned in many quarters. The less than satisfactory outcomes of their efforts make such questions quite legitimate. At issue is a sense of public accountability. So much hopes and resources have been invested in the security sector. With the reported killings and havoc wreaked by criminals, the output could not be said to justify these huge investments.

Strangely, Buhari does not seem to be in the mood to change the team.

Yet, in the unfortunate circumstance, all eyes should rightly be on the commander-in-chief. No one, of course, expects the military and security chiefs to discuss their operations in the open for obvious tactical reasons. But the strategic goals and direction of the security sector should be a matter of public review. Any politician seeking to replace Buhari as the commander-in-chief should go beyond tirades and offer robust alternatives in the course of the current campaigns. Buhari too should make it clear what he plans to do differently to improve the security situation.

All told, two weeks to the presidential election, have there been vigorous debates from contrasting perspectives on security as a central question in the election?

Certainly not.

To what extent will the presidential election be determined by the factor of security?

It’s doubtful if even the smartest psephologists could provide definite answers to this pertinent question.

Akanbi and Gani at Times Like This

By Issa Aremu

Last Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Honourable Justice Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria reportedly based on an interim order by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) over allegations of breaching the code of conduct of public officers.

The President also announced the appointment of Mr. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed as Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The development has generated a lot of reactions with some for and others against the move by the Federal government, some for and against the embattled Chief Justice.

The suspension of a Chief Justice of the Federation on the eve of 2019 elections must necessarily raise eyebrow and suspicions.

The chief justice, among other functions, has the power to constitute election tribunals for in case of petitions that promise to be in torrent. My interest is, therefore, academic especially with respect to institution building in Nigeria, in this case the judiciary. So rather than agonizing over the trial and suspension of the Chief Justice Onnoghen, all stakeholders in the Judiciary sector and Nigerian democracy must organise to save the administration of justice from the age- long perception of corruption, double standards and self help. Given the importance of rule of law, equity and justice to sustainable liberal democracy, more than ever before, Nigerian judiciary needed reform and restructuring as a precondition for the transformation of Nigeria from corruption and underdevelopment to development and prosperity.

This is one lesson of the Onnoghen saga.

The devil is in the technical details of the suspension of Mr Onnoghen. However the substantive allegations and causal defence of the chief justice fanning “mistake’’ and “forgetfulness’’ on the imperative of assets declarations must also task our imagination. For one, in a country that has been running huge budget deficits, it is curious that a public officer of chief justice standing could allegedly have surplus accounts in millions of foreign currency.

Certainly those who dispense justice to all must be accountable for their source of wealth if they would ask us all to do the same.

In his celebrated book, Audacity of Hope, a former American President, Barack Obama, noted that some countries like “, Nigeria …have developed two legal systems — one for foreigners and elites, and one for ordinary people”.

Would Nigeria conclusively prove Obama’s literary acid test?

It is commendable that President Buhari in his address on the chief justice suspension urged for enhanced fight against corruption, (which is the substantive issue in the chief justice saga) regardless of who is involved. According to the President, “the fight against corruption is one of the tripod of policies promised to Nigerians by this administration.”

The late Justice Mustapha Akanbi was the pioneer Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Chief Gani Fawehinmi was the globally tested human rights lawyer who fought corruption in public space until he passed on about decade ago.

What would be the reactions of both Justice Mustapha Akanbi and Gani Fawehinmi to the President’s revelation that “it is no secret that this government is dissatisfied with the alarming rate in which the Supreme Court of Nigeria under the oversight of Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen has serially set free, persons accused of the most dire acts of corruption, often on mere technicalities, and after quite a number of them have been convicted by the trial and appellate courts”?

Why on earth would a set of lawyers for whatever reason seek “restraining court orders” to prevent accountability on the part of the head of the nation’s judiciary to evade accountability? Why “shopping” for restraining court orders in a National Industrial Court meant for dispute resolution mainly in “matters relating to or connected with any labour, employment, trade unions, industrial relations and matters arising from workplace, the conditions of service, including health, safety, welfare of labour, employee, worker and matter incidental thereto or connected therewith”?

I was also a labour delegate of 2014 National Conference during the Jonathan administration. It’s time President Buhari administration revisited the recommendation of the confab with respect to appointment of judicial officers. One of the critical resolutions is that the “ process leading to and concerning the appointment of judicial officers should be advertised, done openly and transparently and essentially on merit.” What is as well at stake in the chief justice saga was the character and principles of the judicial officer in the eye of the storm.

There are varying perceptions of the positions and methodologies of the late progressive Advocate and irrepressible human rights activist, Chief Gani Fawehinmi SAN on topical national issues of the times he was alive. However there was (and there is!) Still a consensus that the late non-state actor was a fighter both in words and deeds against corruption, which President Muhammed Buhari had rightly observed, could kill the republic if we do not exorcise it. What would be his reaction to the current chief justice saga?

What would be the reactions of Justice Mustapha Akanbi who audaciously prosecuted a number of judges on account of graft?

In one of Justice Akanbi’s last interviews entitled “Corruption Will Kill Nigeria.” he had this say: “When it comes to the judiciary, it is my constituency and I don’t want to run that institution down. But there is the need for those in authority to look at the judges they have now. There was a case in which we arrested a gentleman and took the person to court. After we sought leave of the High Court to prosecute the gentleman – I don’t want to mention his name – we were granted leave and he was asked to be locked up so that later the matter would be taken up. When the matter came to court the following day, the gentleman applied for bail.

Curiously, the same judge who granted leave for us to prosecute him, instead of deciding the application for bail, he just discharged and acquitted him when there was no application for discharge and acquittal. Was that judge acting in ignorance? Or had he an ulterior motive? Or did he claim ignorance of the law on application for bail? Instead of deciding it, he unilaterally discharged and acquitted the person. We appealed, the appeal was allowed and the gentleman was rearrested before I left the office. I don’t know what happened after that”. This might be a case of like with unlike, but the principle is the same that the judiciary like all institutions must engage in self-critical assessment.”

*Comrade Aremu, Member National Institute, is the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Kwara State.