Obaseki lists gains of APC-led govt in Edo as VP Osinbajo flags off construction of Benin-Abraka Road 

…Mixta Nigeria hails handover of houses in Emotan Gardens to owners

All is set for the commencement of the reconstruction of 106-kilometre Benin-Abraka Road, which will be flagged off by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Thursday.

The event will be followed by the formal handover of completed housing units in the Emotan Gardens, a ceremony that will be performed by the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki.

Speaking in Benin City, the state capital on Wednesday, Obaseki urged voters in the state to vote for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections as the state has benefitted immensely from the APC-led government.

The Benin-Abraka Road provides access to hundreds of communities in Ikpoba-Okha, Orhionmwon local government areas and parts of Delta State.

Obaseki said: “You would recall that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo commissioned the 60,000 metric tonnes Edo Fertiliser and Chemical Plant in Auchi, in August 2017.

“After that, the Vice President was in the state, to lay the foundation for the N200 billion Benin Industrial and Enterprise Park in November 2017.

“In June 2018, Prof. Osinbajo flagged off the construction of 1800 housing units in the Emotan Gardens Estate, a joint venture project between the Edo Development and Property Agency (EDPA) and Mixta Nigeria, a real estate company.”

The governor added: “We have received tremendous support from the federal government in the ongoing reconstruction of 230 schools in the basic education sub-sector.

“Our big-ticket projects, namely; The Benin River Port, the Modular Refinery and the Benin Industrial and Enterprise Park, all have the blessings of the APC-led federal government.”

Expressing delight at the planned handover of the completed housing units to subscribers, Head, Business Development and Sales, Mixta Nigeria, Mr Lawrence Korede-Salu, said the event is a dream come true for the company.

“We are excited about the confidence that Edo people and residents have invested in us and with the handover of some of the houses tomorrow Thursday, we have demonstrated that we are a dependable partner of the state government and the people.

“The handover is a tip of the iceberg and an insight into what we can do when we work with a governor that prioritises the welfare of his people. We are indeed delighted at the result-orientedpartnership such as this, and we welcome our subscribers to a whole new housing experience in the state,” Korede-Salu added.