NAICOM Restructures Goldlink’s Board

The National Insurance Commission has effected changes in the interim board and management of the Goldlink Insurance Plc.

The changes disclosed by the corporate communications unit of the underwriting firm, has seen the exit of the erstwhile Acting Managing Director, of the company Mrs Funke Moore, a statement disclosed has successfully completed her mission of repositioning the company for capital raising.

According to the statement, Mr. Edore Kenneth Egbaran, has already stepped into her shoes as the new Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer.

Also, Mr. Nahim Abe Ibraheem, was appointed Chairman of the Board with Messrs. Olanrewaju Sulaimon, Adeyinka Olutungase, Farouk Lawal Yola and Mrs Tonbofa Ashimi as members of the board.

NAICOM has also confirmed Moruf Apampa as Executive Director FBNInsurance

FBNInsurance Limited, a member of the FBNHoldings Company announced the appointment of Mr. Moruf Apampa as Executive Director, Business Development of the company.

Apampa’s career in insurance started at T.A. Braithwaite Insurance Brokers and Company in 1994. In 1997, he joined Elmac Assurance Company Limited as Special Products Manager and grew through the ranks to become the Marketing Manager of the firm with experience in managing the company’s branches in Abuja and Kano at various times. A seasoned Insurance Practitioner, Moruf has over 20 years of insurance, Sales Marketing and Business Development experience in leading insurance companies including AIICO Insurance Plc and Sunu Assurances Nigeria Limited where he led the team as its MD/CEO and launched the first USSD mobile solution in the insurance industry before joining FBNInsurance as Executive Director, Business Development in 2018.

Speaking on his appointment, Val Ojumah, MD/CEO, FBNInsurance said, “Moruf is the astute Insurance Professional any company would be proud to have on board.”