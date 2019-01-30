Finally, FG Files Charges against Babachir, Oke

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Federal Government on Wednesday finally filed corruption charges against a former Secretary of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and a former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayodele Oke.

Also charged alongside Lawal and Oke, are Mrs. Folashade Oke, wife of the former NIA DG, Director of Rholavision Engineering Ltd, Hamidu David Lawal; a staff of the company, Sulaiman Abubakar, and Managing Director of Josmon Technologies Ltd., Apeh Monday.

While the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) slammed a 10 count criminal charge against Lawal and four others including his company, it filed four charges against Oke and his wife.

In the charge dated January 30 and filed same day, Babachair was accused of conspiring to commit an offence to wit: fraudulent acquisition of property, and indirectly holding private interest in award of contracts.

The others were however charged with abetting, holding indirectly of a private Interest by Engineer Babachir David Lawal in the award of contract to the two companies.

More details soon.