Fashikun Goes Home Today

*Sports Minister, NOC President, others pay tributes at his wake

The late former THISDAY sports correspondent Olajide Fashikun will be laid to rest today in his home town, Obbo Aiyegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Aged 54, the former national handball star and administrator died after brief illness last Sunday at the Federal Medical Centre in Ubaka, Abuja.

According to Burial programme released by the FCT chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Fashikun will be buried at the Community Burial Ground in Obbo Aiyegunle.

A Service of Songs held yesterday evening at the Union’s secretariat at Utako before the body will begin the final journey home this morning.

Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, NOC President, Habu Gummel and several national sports federation presidents were at the wake where glowing tributes were paid to the late journalists.

Also yesterday, a candle procession was organized in his memory by the Kwara State chapter of SWAN.

A statement by the Secretary of the association in the state, Olayinka Owolewa said the association held procession in collaboration with the state owned media houses.

SWAN and NUJ members in Kwara dressed in black during the procession which began at the State library in Post office and terminated at the Herald newspaper along Offa Road, Ilorin where Fashikun worked as a sports editor.

A prayer session also held for the late multi-sports athlete, journalist cum administrator.

A powerful delegation of Kwara SWAN led by Alloy Chukwuemeka, a national officer of the association would be joining sympathisers across the country in Obbo Ayegunle for the burial today.