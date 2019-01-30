Atiku: I Will Consider Amnesty for Looters Willing to Return Stolen Funds

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said he would consider giving amnesty to looters in other to recover the looted public funds to revive and develop Nigeria’s economy.

The former vice president disclosed this Wednesday on ‘The Candidates’, a programme organised for presidential candidates in the forthcoming election, hosted by Kadaria Ahmed on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

Atiku recalled that the same initiative was introduced by Turkey and the country was turned around.

On his part, his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi, said that amnesty for looters to develop critical sectors of the economy was better than encouraging defection by corrupt politicians to another party and making the new party a safe haven for looters.