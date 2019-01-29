NJC Asks Onnoghen, Muhammad to Respond to Petition within 7 Days

*Refers Petition against CCT Chairman to FJSC

*To reconvene February 11

By Alex Enumah in Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) Tuesday rose from its emergency meeting in Abuja with a 7-day ultimatum to both the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, and the Acting CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, to respond to various petitions against them.

The council which met at its Secretariat at the three arm zone, Abuja considered four petitions in all; one against Onnoghen, two against Muhammad and the other against the CCT Chairman, Danladi Umar. It refered the petition against Umar to Federal Judicial Service Commission(FJSC).

According to a statement by the NJC, the council elected a former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Umaru Abdullahi, to preside as Interim Chairman, just as both Onnoghen and Muhammad, recused themselves from the meeting.

Details later…