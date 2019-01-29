NBA Strike Stalls Judicial Activities at Apo High Court

Activities were stalled at FCT High Court, Apo, as lawyers complied with the directive of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to boycott the courts nationwide for two days to protest the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who visited the Apo High Court complex on Tuesday, reported that all the courts did not proceed with cases slated for the day.

Lawyers, who came to court, said they were around to get new dates.

The NBA, after its National Executive Committee meeting on Monday, resolved to boycott the courts nationwide for two days to protest Onnoghen’s suspension.

The NBA said the boycott was to press for the reversal of President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to suspend Onnoghen and appoint an acting CJN.

The NBA President, Mr Paul Usoro, said: “The decision of NEC is to show displeasure of the body of lawyers with regards to what has happened so far.

“It has been decided by the NBA NEC that lawyers should go on a two-day boycott of courts nationwide from Tuesday January 29 and Wednesday, January 30.” (NAN)