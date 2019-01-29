Igbo, Yoruba, Nupe Women Endorse Buhari, Masari for Re-election

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Igbo, Yoruba and Nupe women residing in Katsina State have endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and the state Governor, Aminu Bello Masari’s bid for re-election.

According to them, the re-election of the duo, who they described as community philanthropists, would pave the way for them to secure political appointments at federal and state levels.

According to Mrs. Blessing Chukwu, who spoke on behalf of the women during the All Progressives Congress (APC) women political enlightenment/campaign organised by the state Ministry of Women Affairs at weekend, their decision followed intensive consultations with their husbands and stakeholders.

She said: “We align with stakeholders in their wise decision to endorse and adopt President Buhari and Masari as presidential and governorship candidates for the 2019 elections.

“We strongly believe that four more years of Buhari will be far better and more bearable than the impossible eight years of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, which will bring back to our people the sad memories of 16 years of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).”

Speaking at the event, the wife of the state governor, Hajia Binta Masari, applauded the women for their large turnout, urging them to also turn out in large numbers to vote during the election.

She thanked them for supporting Masari’s government, imploring them to show more support for him and other APC candidates including President Buhari during the election.

On her part, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Dr. Badiya Hassan Mashi, who also enlightened the women at the occasion, said the APC government would give more recognition and support to women if the party is re-elected at the forthcoming election.

“You know Governor Masari’s government has given recognition and support to women in the state more than any other government. This is the time to reciprocate his kind gesture,” she added.