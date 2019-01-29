IFMA Gets 10th President, new Exco Members

The International Facility Management Association, IFMA, Nigeria Chapter has elected her 10th President, Mrs Abimbola Olusegun Adamolekun, the Chief Executive of Dynamo Facilities Management, as well as other ex-co members to serve as the new executive council team for the Association.

Mrs. Adamolekun was elected during the last Annual General Meeting of the Association that took place recently at the IFMA seeretariat and was chaired by the outgoing President, Mr. Pius Iwundu.

Interestingly, Mrs. Abimbola Olusegun Adamolekun is the second female President to be elected by the Association, and will anchor the leadership of the Association for another 2 years. She is a graduate of Microbiology from the Ondo State University (now Ekiti State University), Ado-Ekiti and she is a certified Security Professional and a Facility Management Professional with over 20 years professional experience.

She had the opportunity of honing her skills at PriceWaterHouseCoopers (PwC) before setting up her own outfit, Dynamo Facilities Management. Prior to this time, she had served as a two-term Treasurer of the Association between 2011-2012, 2015-2016 and also as the Vice President 2017-2018.

In her acceptance speech, she said, “I am delighted to have emerged as the President of the association after about two decades of becoming a member of the association. I appreciate the confidence reposed in me and other newly elected executives of the association, we would ensure that we exceed the expectations of all members of the association.”

“Our priorities for this administration shall be Service; Sustainable Trainings for members; collaboration and partnership with other organizations and many more,” she added.

The International Facility Management Association, Nigeria Chapter was formed in the year, 1995. The organization offers the opportunity to develop the competence of her members through national and international programmes with the drive to enhance the maintenance culture within the built environment in the country.

Other elected Executive Members are, Mr. Segun Adebayo, as the Vice aPresident; Engr Sheriff Daramola as the General Secretary; Mr. Lekan Akinwunmi as the Treasurer and Mr. Kehinde Daniel as the Publicity Secretary.

The outgoing President, Mr Pius Iwundu and his council members were highly commended for a job well done for creating a lot of awareness about Facility Management during their tenure. They paved the way and made marketing of all IFMA’s Trainings to be dimensional by introducing local training which was a huge benefits to members and the council also ensured visible progress for the association financially and intellectually.