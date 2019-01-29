FA Cup: Holders Chelsea Draw Man Utd in Fifth Round

Defending champions Chelsea will host 12-time winners Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup in a repeat of last year’s final.
League Two side Newport County could host Premier League champions Manchester City if they overcome Middlesbrough in their replay.
League One side Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to create an upset after they were drawn at home to Crystal Palace.
The fifth-round ties will take place between 15 and 18 February.
Fifth-round draw in full:
Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Wolverhampton
Wimbledon v Millwall
Doncaster v Cry’ Palace
Middlesbrough or Newport v Man City
Chelsea v Man Utd
Swansea v Barnet or Brentford
Portsmouth or QPR v Watford
Brighton or West Brom v Derby