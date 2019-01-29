FA Cup: Holders Chelsea Draw Man Utd in Fifth Round

Defending champions Chelsea will host 12-time winners Manchester United in the fifth round of the FA Cup in a repeat of last year’s final.

League Two side Newport County could host Premier League champions Manchester City if they overcome Middlesbrough in their replay.

League One side Doncaster Rovers will be hoping to create an upset after they were drawn at home to Crystal Palace.

The fifth-round ties will take place between 15 and 18 February.

Fifth-round draw in full:

Bristol City v Shrewsbury or Wolverhampton

Wimbledon v Millwall

Doncaster v Cry’ Palace

Middlesbrough or Newport v Man City

Chelsea v Man Utd

Swansea v Barnet or Brentford

Portsmouth or QPR v Watford

Brighton or West Brom v Derby