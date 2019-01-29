Edo Govt commends conduct of NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel election, congratulates winners

The Edo State Government has commended the Nigeria Union of Journalists’ Correspondents Chapel in Edo State on the success of their elections and congratulated those who emerged victorious at the polls.

In a statement, Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Hon. Paul Ohonbamu, said that the state government is indeed pleased with the conduct of the election and the maturity displayed by journalists during the exercise, in electing a new executive led by Mrs. Nefishatu Yakubu of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“I congratulate the Correspondent’s Chapel on the successful conduct of their election, which brings in a new executive to run their affairs. As partners in progress, the Correspondents Chapel have shown to be a good ally. They have helped in communicating government’s policies, programmes and projects to the people of the state and the entire country,” Ohonbamu said.

He noted that the state government appreciates the harmonious relationship between government and the media in the state, urging the new executives to ensure that they further strengthen the relationship.

Noting that the conduct of the election presents a perfect example for Nigerians as the country braces for the general elections, Hon. Ohonbamu said that journalists, as members of the fourth estate of the realm, should endeavour to play the critical role of watchdogs of the society during the elections to guarantee transparency and accountable by all actors.

“The new executive came about through a fair and successful election. This is what we expect during the general elections come February and March, and we are confident that the press will live up to their responsibility to society,” he noted.