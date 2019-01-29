Crown Flour Mill Gets ISO Certification

Stories By Jonathan Eze

Crown Flour Mill has been awarded the ISO certification for food safety and quality management, ISO TS 22002-1:2009; FSSC 22000; ISO 9001:2015 by Bureau Veritas.

This made the flour miller the first company in sub-Saharan Africa to be certified with ISO TS 22002-1:2009; FSSC 22000

The ISO certification specified the eight quality management principles which defines the way an organisation operates to meet the requirements of its customers and stakeholders. These includes customer focus, leadership, involvement of people, process approach, organisational context, continual improvement, fact-based decision making and risk-based decision-making.

Speaking on the achievement, the Head of Operations/Senior Vice President of Crown Flour Mill, Sanjeev Goel, noted that the certification has created a robust system in place, taking the company a step further on its continuous journey towards excellence in quality.

“In our quest to improve quality, we have created an integrated global approach that recognizes the interaction of every function and activity in our organization. This certification has enhanced our quality and food safety management system” Goel said.

Also commenting on the development, the Managing Director/Senior Vice President, Crown Flour Mill Anurag Shukla, further added that customer satisfaction was top priority for the organisation, saying the only way to achieve that was by continuously improving the cost effectiveness and performance of all products and processes, as well as focusing on new innovations.

“We are continuously improving our manufacturing processes, by focusing on structure methods to eliminate variability and improve efficiency,”

Anurag also commended the staff of the organisation for their contribution to making such an achievement possible.

He said: “Our employees are our greatest asset and with this certification we have put quality in their hands. They all worked tirelessly to ensure that this feat is achieved. We are now moving from achievement to sustainability.”