Itel Mobile Named ‘Most Admired Brand’

Itel Mobile has been recognised among the 16 most admired brands in Africa in 2018. Also in 2018, its best-selling monster battery smartphone, itel P32 was honoured as the best big battery smartphone by US tech media Android Authority.

According to a statement by Itel’s Marketing Communications Manager, Oke Umurhohwo, being a customer-centric brand has sets the company part from its competitors. It also noted that Itel has positioned its products as technologically advanced problem solvers through its android, selfie, and max-power devices.

Umurhohwo, in the statement noted that coming into a competitive space such as the consumer electronics industry, the company whose business strategy spun around being a low-cost provider, faced a critical challenge of being a low-quality alternative.

“In 2009, Itel combined its technological prowess with groundbreaking interactive and immersive consumer communication campaigns to address this issue, as it reached a sales record of 1 million.

