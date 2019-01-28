Election: WFM Seeks End to Violence Against Women

By Jonathan Eze

The management of Women Radio 91.7 and UNWomen advocacy group has urged Nigerians to shun violence against women ahead the general elections in order for them to actively participate in the electoral process.

The Managing Director, Toun Okewale Sonaiya, during a visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters in Abeokuta, Ogun State, said INEC has a major role to play in ensuring that the general election is devoid of violence against women and allows women to exercise their civil rights to vote and be voted for.

Sonaiya added that Women Radio would track incidences of electoral violence against women in 2019 election.

Responding, Head of Department, Voters Education and Publicity, Adenike Tadese, said INEC has made provisions for pregnant women, the elderly and persons living with disabilities across the state with adequate security personnel and that priority will be given to vulnerable persons during elections.

On his part, INEC Representative/Admin Secretary, Mr. Oludele Popoola, also emphasised that INEC is fully ready for the elections.

He expressed the readiness of the electoral umpire in ensuring that the voting processes are duly followed coupled with an enabling environment for all to vote. He assured that women will not be disenfranchised and urged stakeholders including the media to work together with INEC in avoiding violence before, during and after all the elections.

Women Radio, with support from UNWomen said it would continue in her advocacy for Nigerians to shun violence against women and to vote for women candidates to increase their leadership participation and political empowerment.

Other INEC officials that attended to the group included ; Mrs. Omolara Onabanjo, Mr. Samuel Ogunjemilua, Alhaji Abayomi Onisarutu, Omole Folasade, Mr. Olayiwola Oyeniyi and Mr. Lawrence Aladetoyinbo among others.