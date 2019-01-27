Is the Graft Debate Really Expedient?

For obvious reasons, the 2019 campaign is being subtly and gradually reduced to corruption debate, since it appears the only issue that appeals to the average Nigerian. For instance, after regaling the public with how much an individual is alleged to have stolen, supported with sensational and screaming banner headlines, the tendency that an average Nigerian would pick up the battle is high, even without first ascertaining the veracity of such claims. The evolving culture of naming and shaming is the in-thing now and everyone desires to be part of the fun.

Unfortunately, attempt to do the corruption debate with a view to placing this current administration on a high profile does not appear to align with the reality. As bad as it was, the PDP government dealt more with corruption cases and decisively so. There was the premium case of DSP Alamieyeseigha, there was a Tafa Balogun, Bode George was wrongly convicted, there was an Abdulrasheed Maina, there was a James Ibori and indeed, there was a Stellah Oduah.

But currently, the picture that is palpable to everyone is that corrupt persons, take shield in the ruling party. They are shamefully protected and the National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole unashamedly affirmed this when he said recently that sinners that run to the APC are pardoned. It does not appear there is anything expedient about the graft debate except that the candidates should stick to issues. The two major parties are populated by thieves. The only thing that distinguishes them, however, is their capacities to make hard choices and that is where Nigerians should focus during the elections.