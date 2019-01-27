Healthcare, jobs, roads, industries, improved welfare, top list as Obaseki campaigns in Etsako Central, West LGAs

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has continued campaigns for candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who are vying for political offices in the forthcoming general elections, promising that victory for the party will guarantee unprecedented socio-economic development across the state.

At a rally in Fugar, the administrative headquarters of Etsako Central Local Government Area (LGA), Obaseki assured residents of the area of his administration’s resolve to upgrade health facilities, deepen education reforms and build more roads to ensure economic expansion.

He said his administration was working assiduously to develop the state, noting “We have done a lot in education with the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme. I am assuring you that this local government will benefit more from our government. In health care, our administration has embarked on developing health centers across the state while existing ones are being upgraded with good facilities and medicine provided.”

“We are confident that we will win the elections with your votes, but our concern now is with how many votes? We have promised President Buhari one million votes and I am convinced that we will get it.

Among the APC candidates vying for elective positions in Etsako Central are: Senator Francis Alimikhena, Senatorial candidate for Edo North; Hon. Johnson Oghuma, the House of Representatives candidate; and Edo State House of Assembly candidate, Barr. Ahmed Waziri Oshomah.

Earlier, the governor visited the Palace of the Ogie-Avianwu of Avianwu in Etsako Central Local Government Area, to present the candidates to the monarch while soliciting for his prayers and support for them.

In Etsako West LGA, Obaseki said the state government was working towards better welfare package for all Edo people and urged them to vote for APC candidates so that the ongoing reforms would be fast- tracked through credible, diligent representatives.

“With what we are doing in education, in another two years, we will be the best in the sector, in the country and by the time we overcome the inefficiency of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), we will have electricity to industrialise our state,” he added.

Noting that the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has paved the way for development in the state, he called on residents of Etsako West, the home town of the National Chairman, not to disappoint their son.

“Etsako West must show appreciation to Oshiomhole by voting for Buhari and all APC candidates seeking to represent the area. Oshiomhole is a great man, who is doing well at the national level. We are assuring that the APC candidates from this senatorial district would not disappoint you,” the governor said.

The governor urged every unit in the council to produce at least 500 votes so that 70,000 votes could be realised from the council.