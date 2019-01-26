Touching Lives in Ondo State

By Ferdinand Ekechukwu

BEE Enterprises Limited in collaboration with Goal Foundation recently organized a medical outreach at Ibulesoro Community in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State. The outreach service, which was a social investment initiative of the two organizations, was partnered by the Ondo State Agency for the Control of Aids, the Ondo State Nurses Forum, and endorsed by the Ondo State Ministry of Health with support from the Hospital Services and Public Health Departments. Other support organisations and partners in the programme include Nigeria Medical Association, Enactus Futa Team, Irobi Maternal Initiative, Orange Dental Foundation, Smart360media, Accent Entrepreneural Dev., Agrokonnect, Accent, Hadassah School, Geniusmind Consult, Creatv Colony, CNI, Hope Institute, Reformation Movement, Bukola Areo and Medical CDS NYSC. As well as 54 volunteers who were on-ground for the social service reform activity.

The team was received in the community by the youth and women leader who secured the community Town Hall venue for the crew. The social enterprise had the President and State Chairman of the Ondo State Nurses Forum, Mrs. Akinye deliver a lecture on personal hygiene. She maintained that an individual with good hygiene practices is agreed to be free from diseases to a certain extent. Mrs. Akinye’s viewpoint was taken from that of parents and children to address the roles of both in enforcing personal hygiene.

“No part of the human body was to be left out,” said Dr. Nimbe, a representative from Orange Dental Foundation as he further spoke on oral hygiene and teeth management. He taught participants the essence of caring for the teeth, in comparison with the management of their money. According to him, there’s the necessity to brush the teeth often, at least once daily, in order to get rid of dirt’s; food leftovers in the oral cavity.

Same for the Ondo State Agency for the Control of Aids, led by a representative who lectured on the importance of knowledge in the prevention and control of HIV/AIDS. The lecturer focused on the need for everyone to regularly verify their HIV/AIDS status while stressing the significance of early detection as the most appropriate remedy for the virus inflicted body system.

The many ways through which the virus can be transmitted were also discussed and what the help-love, rather than stigmatization of people living with aids could achieve. In response to the lectures of the Ondo State Agency for the Control of Aids, the team screened 36 adults who got to know their status.

Prior the commencement of the medical exercise, the NYSC Medical Team spoke to the group as a final effort was made to drive home the lessons of the lectures and talks, which formed one of the high points of the humanitarian exercise. The opening address by the co-organiser and CEO of BEE Enterprises was aimed at clarifying the purpose of the training alongside the stress-free processes it offers to the beneficiaries. He went further to appreciate the entire group for the time sacrificed for human and societal betterment.

Pix: Omoni.jpg