Rotary Club Inducts New Members

The Rotary Club Abuja Karu Housing Estate inducts new members today (Saturday). The ceremony which is the first in the year is scheduled to hold at the banquet hall of Rims Hotel Jikwoyi at 4p.m. prompt. To be inducted are Dr. Mrs Alero Abokwara-Adjekota, Moses Akura, Raimi Adewale, Jonathan Ibrebru, and Ms. Kumashe Evlyn Foga. Others are Mrs. Joy Emmanmuel Dogara, and Ms. Gande Stephanie, Ms. Nafisat Rome and Lawson Alaenetonwa. The President of the Club, Rotarian Dominic Ifidon said the ceremony will be rounded off with awards to deserving members and friends of the club. He enjoined fellow Rotarians from other clubs and friends to make it a date with the club.