Oyetola Urges Citizens to Turn Out as Buhari’s Campaign Train Hits Osun 

The Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has implored citizens in the state to turn out en masse in order to receive President Muhammadu Buhari today in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said the call is necessary to reciprocate the good gestures of President Buhari to the people of Osun and the state in general.

Governor Oyetola made the appeal on Friday while assessing the state of things at the Osogbo City Stadium, the proposed venue for the campaign rally.

Oyetola enjoined electorate to vote massively for all the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) so as to as well re-elect President Buhari in the February 16 presidential election.

He said Osun has been enjoying a hand of fellowship from the administration of President Buhari since he assumed office.

Governor Oyetola call on the people of the state to make an edge among the states in Southwest region by casting their votes massively for Buhari and his running, Prof Yemi Osinbajo..

According to Oyetola, the only way Osun people can appreciate President Buhari is to return him to power come 16 of February.

“I enjoin the entire citizens of Osun to come out en masse to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who will be visiting us on a day campaign trip to Osun.

“This is necessary as part of efforts to ensure that we deliver Osun absolutely for President Buhari in particular and all the APC candidates in general.

“There is no doubt in the fact that Osun has benefited immensely from the administration of President Buhari as he had supported us absolutely in all aspects of life to ensure that our administration deliver on its mandate to the people.

“So, I want our people to come out to reciprocate the love extended to us by the presidency over the years particularly in social protection initiatives that had positively impacted many lives in the state,” Oyetola stated.