Nwakali Claims He’s Still within U23 Age Grade Category

FC Porto second team midfielder, Kelechi Nwakali has explained that his desire for an invitation to Nigeria’s under-23 squad is simply because he is still within the age-limit.

The Chile 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup-winning Golden Eaglets captain said he and several other players in that historic squad, like Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze are still within the under-23 age-grade cadre.

An online publication reported that Nwakali is now looking forward to being part of Nigeria’s next under-23 side, as he declared that he would willingly and gladly honour an invitation to the upcoming Dream Team.

Incidentally, Nwakali and Osimhen had both been invited to the under-23 team by then coach, Samson Yebowei Siasia in 2015, during the early days of the squad that went on to win bronze at Rio 2016.

However, the lad with one Super Eagles’ cap and a wonder goal to his name, both of which came in his debut against Atletico Madrid in an international exhibition match played in Port Harcourt, wants another chance to prove his mettle with the acclaimed ‘Dream Team 7.’

Nwakali added: “If I’m called up for the under-23, I will come because all of us that played through the under-17 and under-20 are still within the age bracket.

“I believe it’s very necessary for me to keep playing and developing myself. So, if I’m invited for the qualifiers, I will surely honour the call.”