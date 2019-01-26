Nomeh Community Endorses Ugwuanyi, Nnamani, Other PDP Candidates 

Nomeh Unataeze community has endorsed the candidatures of all the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), flag-bearers in the forthcoming general elections.

The community hinged the endorsement on dividends of democracy, which they have enjoyed through the quality leadership and representation provided by the party’s office holders at various levels of government.

Nomeh Unataeze community sealed their support for the PDP during the party’s Ward campaign rally on Thursday.

Proposing the motion, the leader of the Ward and Special Adviser on Media to the Deputy President of the Senate, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, said their support for the PDP had yielded so many dividends to the Nomeh community in terms of infrastructural development and appointments.

Mr. Anichukwu said: “Today, the good people of Nomeh Ward have mandated me to move this motion for the adoption of all PDP candidates because our relationship with the party has since transcended the realms of promises to the realms of practical dividends of democracy.

“The multi-million naira rural electrification project by the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; the ongoing speedy construction of a police station by the same administration to secure our lives and property; the wiping away of our tears through the ongoing construction of Nenwe-Nomeh-Mburumbu-Nara Road with a spur to Oduma and the ongoing Erosion Control Project both attracted by Senator Ike Ekweremadu are reasons for our total support. We are also favoured in terms of appointment.

“Promises of other parties are therefore post-dated cheques, which could bounce, but we are already cashing the PDP cheques.”

In his address, PDP’s candidate for Nkanu East/Nkanu West Federal Constituency seat, Hon. Nnoli Nnaji, who spoke on behalf of other candidates, said a vote for all PDP candidates not only in the presidential election, but also including the party’s candidates for Enugu East Senatorial District, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani; Nkanu East State Constituency candidate, and the governorship candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, and House of Assembly candidates in would guarantee more democracy dividends to Nomeh community.

Also speaking, the Council Chairman, Nkanu East Local Government Area, Hon. Ikechukwu Ubagu pledged that Nomeh would remain at the centre

of PDP administration’s programmes.

Community leaders, academics, party stalwarts attended the campaign rally, which witnessed a mammoth turnout.