Lagos Partners Echostone to Deliver Affordable Housing Solutions

As part of efforts to tackle housing deficit in the country, Echostone Nigeria Limited has partnered Lagos State Ministry of Housing to construct 20,000 affordable homes in one year.

The public-private partnership with Lagos State aimed to provide 100,000 affordable homes in five years with modern day technology.

Speaking with journalists during a site inspection by the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) Lagos State Branch, at Idale, Badagry startup phase of the projects, the Chief Executive Officer, Echostone Nigeria Limited, Mr. Sammy Adigun, said the company aimed to provide affordable homes to low income earners with full infrastructure.

He said, “Our home will start at N3 million for the studio homes, and we have three to 13 million and will not sell any home higher than N13 million in Lagos, and they will be a high-quality home with full infrastructure.

“We are bringing affordability, we are bringing funding, and we are going to rent to own our home, with as little as N30,000 a month. With our 20,000 home target in a year, we are breaking a record that has never happened before in Lagos State and we promise to meet Lagos housing needs support of stakeholders, while not compromising quality.”

Inspecting the project, the Chairman, Lagos State Branch, Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers – Esv. Olurogba Orimolade lauded the company’s initiative adding that the use of technology in housing construction has fastened the pace and enhanced concrete quality.

In his words, “We are thrilled and fascinated by what we are seeing, on how you can use technology to able to rollout homes at a quick rate. And it is something that gladdens our hearts as professionals in the industry. I think it is something a lot of states and partners should be able to look at and emulate.”