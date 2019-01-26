Kecam Releases Imaging Solutions for Data Improvement 

Information Communication Technology firm, Kecam Technologies Limited, has unveiled the latest innovative imaging solutions, manufactured by Fujitsu to enhance digital transformation among businesses.

The solutions were displayed at a well attended industry-wide forum organised by Kecam to set agenda for data protection in the country.

Some of the products on display included Fujitsu Document Imaging Solutions ranging from the entry-level scanners to high-end high-speed enterprise scanners, based on cutting-edge technologies and ease of use and maintenance.

Vice Chairman of Kecam Technologies, the authorised and certified Fujitsu Sales and Services partner for Nigeria, Bonny Mekwunye, explained that increasing demand for data compliance and protection as well as document and data protection has kept many organisations on their feet much more than before.

He said, “Using the right equipment and software needed to protect valuable information cannot be taken for granted. Fujitsu Document Imaging Scanners, both standalone and network scanners, are primed to deliver superior productivity, low cost of ownership bundled with lots of software that will make your digital transformation easy and effortless.

The solutions cannot be compared with competition because of their ruggedness, ease of use as well as extremely-low total cost of maintenance.”

Mekwunye explained further that the company has also developed PaperStream Capture Pro, a new capture process software, for organisations that depend on paper-based processes to increase the efficiency of their document scanning processes.

Country Manager – African Region, PFU EMEA LTD – a Fujitsu company, Adrian Cafferkey, stated that worldwide shipments of Fujitsu branded scanners, designed and marketed by PFU Limited, has surpassed 10 million units, while PFU has continuously focused on its customers’ needs, offering a broad portfolio of document scanners for professional personal, desktop, workgroup, high-volume production and networked environments.