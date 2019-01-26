Edo Govt, group train civil servants, security officials, others on emergency response

…expert wants integration of paramedics as first responders

The Edo State Government in collaboration with Save Accidents Victims Association of Nigeria (SAVAN) has organised a one-day training for civil servants, security and allied personnel on emergency response.

Tagged Basic Life Support (BLS) training, the session had in attendance civil servants and other government officials, including officials of Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency (EDSTMA), drivers, Police officers, among others.

Speaking at the training session, held at Government House in Benin City, on Friday, founder and coordinator of SAVAN, Dr. Edeaghe Ehikhamenor, said the training will bridge the knowledge gap in emergency response.

He added that providing essential pre-hospital care during emergencies is needed as Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) and other forms of accidents are major causes of preventable deaths globally.

According to him, the training will enable participants who are first responders during emergencies to be abreast of skills needed in providing paramedic services.

Dr. Ehikhamenor noted that there are cases where first responders during emergencies bring in accident victims to hospitals as dead persons without carrying out the regular checks because of lack of relevant knowledge.

He commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for partnering with the group to provide the training and urged that paramedics be added as first responders in the state.

A participant, Mr. Eriyo Osakpolor, said that the session is an eye-opener as it provides a good foundation for Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) knowledge.

According to him, “With this training, one can help accident victims and reduce the risk of fatalities in the event of a road accident.”