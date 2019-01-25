Three Killed as Armed Robbers Attack Bank in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Suspected armed robbers Thursday reportedly killed three persons during an attack on a commercial bank in Ila-Orangun in Ila Local Government of Osun State.

The victims of the robbery, according to sources, include one policeman, and two civilians

THISDAY learnt that the robbers numbering about 15 were said to have launched attack on the bank and carted away unspecified amount of money during the raid, which was said to have lasted for about two and half hours.

An eyewitness informed our correspondent that the robbers announced their arrival with gun shots which sent residents scampering for safety.

The bandits reportedly blew the bank’s security door with dynamite to gain access into the banking hall.

The heavy shooting by the robbers paralysed transportation, economic and social activities.

The state police command image maker, Mrs. Folashade Odoro, confirmed that at about a gang of armed men attacked Polaris Bank in Ila-Orangun .

She added that the police are on the trail of the suspects who abandoned their vehicles and fled into the bush upon a hot pursuit

She also confirmed that the injured police officer later died in the hospital while others injured are responding to treatment.