NACCIMA is Politically Neutral; We don’t Endorse Candidates, Says Lawson

Jonathan Eze

Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has refuted claims that it endorsed a particular political party ahead the forthcoming polls.

In a statement signed by its President, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, she stated that the agency has not and would not endorse any candidate but will continue to maintain its political neutrality.

The statement reads in part: “We wish to make it clear that contrary to the suggestions and insinuations peddled by a recent news report, NACCIMA has not endorsed any particular candidate(s) in the forthcoming General elections.

“NACCIMA’s political neutrality is a core principle that is equally imbibed by NACCIMA’s council, executive committee, members and employees. NACCIMA has an ethical obligation to ensure that as the non-partisan voice of Nigerian Businesses and the leading national member of the Organised Private Sector, we do not endorse any political candidates and that we remain politically neutral on all issues, without exception.

“NACCIMA as a matter of policy also does not make donations or contributions towards any political candidate or their campaigns and we remain even more resolute in our nonpartisan stance as the forthcoming general elections draw near.”

Lawson further stated that rather that becoming a tool for political ends, NACCIMA is more than ever preoccupied with the fulfillment of its core objective of promoting and advocating for a conducive business environment which will promote the activities of the private sector for inclusive economic growth and development.

“This clarification has become necessary in view of the false narrative currently making the rounds that NACCIMA has now pitched its tent with a particular political candidate. Be assured that NACCIMA remains unflinching in its commitment to promoting what the best for the Nigerian economy and not the galvanisation of support for political candidates contesting for elections at any level.”