Moses Completes Switch to Fenerbahce

Chelsea winger Victor Moses has completed a medical before his proposed loan move to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

Moses is set to sign a deal until the end of the season after arriving in Istanbul on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has been restricted to five appearances this season, with his only start coming in September’s EFL Cup win at Liverpool.

Moses arrived at Stamford Bridge from Wigan for £9m in 2012 and has scored 18 goals in 128 games.

Since joining Chelsea, the former Nigeria international has had loan spells at Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham.