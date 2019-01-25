Lagos Fulfils N10M Promise to Deceased LASTMA Officer’s Family

The Lagos State Government has fulfilled its promise of compensating the family of late traffic officer with the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adeyemo Rotimi Oke, who was murdered in a gruesome manner by a trigger happy policeman, Olukunle Olonade on December, 2018.

The incident happened at Iyana Ipaja area of the state while the deceased was performing his lawful duty of traffic management.

Presenting the N10 million naira cheque to the deceased’s family on behalf of the state government at their Ipaja residence, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Taiwo Salam paid a glowing tribute to the deceased.

According to him, the late Adeyemo was a dedicated, loyal and committed traffic officer and servant of the state government that would not be forgotten for a very long time.

Salam said Adeyemo’s death on duty was a testimony to his gallantry and commitment to restoring law and order to Lagos roads even though he paid the ultimate price in the process.

While praying for the repose of his soul, the permanent secretary enjoined his family to put the deceased’s children’s education and future on the front burner of their actions and decisions.

In his comments, the General Manager of the agency, Mr. Olawale Musa, described Adeyemo as a hero and someone that laid his life in the service of God and humanity.

Musa said the agency in appreciation of his contribution to freeing Lagos roads of lawlessness, chaos and impunity has instituted a merit award to reward hardworking staff.

He said the award tagged “Bakare -Adeyemo Merit Award” was instituted two weeks ago to keep his memory and that of Late Siraj Bakare, who was also killed in similar circumstances, green in the hearts of colleagues.

He assured that these gallant officers have not died in vain as their good work will continue to be valued by the agency forever.

He enjoined the family of the deceased to take solace in his good work, while noting that he has left his footprint permanently in the sands of time.

The head of the family thanked the state government and Governor Akinwumi Ambode for living up to his word, adding that the family will not forget his swift response and huge compensation.