Kidnap of Edo APC Assembly candidate: Party chairman calls for calm, as investigation continues

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo State Chapter, Barr. Anslem Ojezua, has expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation by security agencies in the state to rescue the kidnapped candidate of the party in the forthcoming elections, Mr. Michael Ohio-Ezomon.

Mr. Ohio-Ezomon is contesting to represent Owan West Constituency at the Edo State House of Assembly. He was kidnapped in his hometown on Wednesday by unknown gunmen.

Ojezua made the party’s position known on the incident shortly after a joint security meeting between heads of security agencies in the state and the governor, at Government House, in Benin City.

The State Chairman noted that it was too early to point accusing fingers at anyone, as investigation was still in preliminary stage.

“It is not safe to jump into conclusions. I appeal that we should not be restive; we should have confidence in our government and allow security agencies to do their work,” Mr. Ojezua said.

Earlier, the State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki said the security agencies are on top of the incident and called on the people to remain calm.

He ordered the State Police Command to ensure that the kidnapped victim is rescued, urging the Commissioner of Police, who was in Owan West to get a first-hand assessment of the incident, and champion the investigation.

Noting that the state government frowns at such incident, the governor cautioned political actors not to heat up the polity, but maintain a peaceful atmosphere as the elections draw closer.

He called on the police to track down the kidnappers and fast-track the safe rescue of the victim.