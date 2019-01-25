Igbo Diaspora Group: Why We Are Supporting Atiku

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Igbo World Assembly (IWA), an umbrella body of Ohanaeze Ndigbo organisation in 35 countries across the world, has disclosed reasons for endorsing the presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, after his recent visit to United States of America.

The group stated this in at world press conference granted recently by the association Chairman, Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, and Vice-chairman, Christian Onuorah, saying they strongly supported and endorsed the candidacy of Atiku and Peter Obi because of their commitment to matters of national interest.

IWA further added that the members believe that Nigeria needs a government that can fight corruption without victimising opponents as well as not borrow more money and avoid violent separation powers.

According to the group, “We strongly endorsed the candidates of the PDP led by Atiku and Obi because of their commitment to the core beliefs and principles, including respect for Nigeria constitution and rule of law; respect for human right and civil rights; respect for the Federal Character Commission rules; implementation of restructuring, regionalisation, devolution of powers and merit-based appointment to government positions.”

IWA revealed that if the pair is elected, transform of the country is assured with their cumulative vast experience across all broader, spanning a total numbers of years in business and governance, adding that the nation will witness even spread of appointments across the different geopolitical zones in the country.

“We need a government that will fight corruption and not political opponents. We do not need a government that borrows more money in the history of Nigeria with nothing good to show for it. Nigeria does not need a government that carries out fragrant violation of the principles of separation of powers. That is why we are endorsing Atiku as president.

“The Igbo extraction, Nigeria and the African continent want a true, sustainable democracy and freedom, and will continue to work tirelessly toward achieving this noble goal,” they said.

However the Igbo group said history in Nigeria clearly shows that Ndigbo have always stood for democracy and equality for all, adding that “we do not believe or promote religious-based politics and ideology.”