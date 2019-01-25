Iconic Saxophonist, Saxtee Set for US Musical Tour

Vanessa Obioha

US-based music promotion company, Sammek Entertainment has announced that one of Nigeria’s foremost instrumentalists and saxophonist Tunde Balogun, popularly known as Saxtee, will storm the United States of America on an extensive musical tour.

In a statement the music’s company owner Samuel Ekundayo described Saxtee as a vibrant and versatile cultural musician-cum-ambassador who quite easily fits into the aims and objectives of all of the events he will perform at, which are to promote the values and morals of the various Nigerian cultures and re-invent the thinking of the entire world about the intrinsic potential inherent in Nigerian showbiz and entertainment practitioners.

Ondo State-born Saxtee has been on the music scene for close to 25 years now, and he has taken his cultural musical prowess and group to different countries of the world. including the USA, alongside veteran Nigerian musicians such as Evangelist Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade, Sir Shina Peters, King Wasiu Ayinde, Queen Ayo Balogun and Adewale Ayuba, just to mention a few.

The first leg of the musical tour will see him and his band performing at the following events and carnivals: Alujo Nite at Atlanta Event Centre Opera; Annual AHBCA Award at Expo Event Centre, Houston, Texas; Ijoko Agaba Nite at Kings Banquet Hall, Milwaukee; Ankara Nite in Texas; Annual Yoruba Cultural Festival in Miami.