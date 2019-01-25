Flavour, TIS Foundation Partner to Defend IDPs in Africa

Afro highlife star, Flavour (Chinedu Okolie) is switching on the ‘charity’ part of his life as he has volunteered to work with TIS Foundation, to draw attention to the plight of displaced children in Africa. This came to the fore during a signing session that took place at Amber Suites, Eko Hotel, Lagos, recently.

To this end, series of activities will culminate in a grand concert, featuring Flavour slated on June 6, 2019 at Marriott Marquis in Washington as part of TIS Foundation’s 25th anniversary.

An enthusiastic Flavour said he got involved in the project out of his passion for uplifting the less-privileged in the society and vowed never to relent in his efforts towards this goal.

“Everyone who knows me knows how passionate I am about giving and being involved in charity. Anywhere I go for tours, I make it a point of duty to visit such places with my team. I have this urge to put smiles on the faces of these people, because this brings a lot of hope to them. So I’m pretty excited to be part of this”.

With this partnership, Flavour will work with the TIS Foundation team on a series of projects to draw attention to the plight of displaced children around the continent of Africa.

Explaining, the President of TIS Foundation, Ogay Irono, said TIS Foundation is doing remarkably well in spite of the challenge of funding.

“TIS Foundation, which stands for ‘To Inspire Strong Families and Communities’, is a non-profit organisation that has helped train and nurture young people in the U.S. and Africa.”

“TIS has trained at least 12,000 Nigerians in 24 years. In Nigeria (Africa) we have the African Community Bridge Foundation (ACBF) as the implementing arm of TIS. We have been working in DRC, Rwanda and Ghana.

“We recently trained a good many of the IDPs, empowering 50 of them with capital to start up their businesses. Also we have food centres that feed over 3,000 people in the country.”