Dapo Abiodun , Baloo Spero Billboards Destroyed in Ogun Waterside

Jonathan Eze

The billboards of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Prince Dapo Abiodun , House of Assembly Candidate, Akeem Balogun (Baloo Spero) and other political parties have been destroyed in strategic places in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area.

The billboards at the junction of Ibiade were destroyed by unknown persons in the early hours of Friday.

Baloo Spero Campaign Organisation, in a statement sent to THISDAY, described the destruction of APC candidates’ campaign billboards as a sign that some desperate politicians have activated panic button over growing popularity and daily acceptance of Dapo Abiodun and Baloo Spero in Ogun Waterside.

The statement reads in part: “Destruction of billboards and posters of Prince Dapo Abiodun and Baloo Spero and other candidates of the party is undemocratic and that cannot demoralise APC members and the good people of Ogun Waterside from exercising their civic duties in the coming elections.

“We are warning these agents of destruction to stop destroying APC candidates’ campaign posters with immediate effect,” the campaign organisation said .

It urged the APC supporters to remain calm and called on security agencies to investigate the issue and ensure that the people behind these destructions are brought to justice.

“The peace and development of Ogun state and Ogun Waterside is the primary focus of Prince Dapo Abiodun and Baloo Spero and that will not be allowed to be toyed with,” the statement concluded.