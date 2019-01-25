Buhari Suspends Onnoghen, Swears in Mohammed as Acting CJN

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja suspended the Chief Justice of Nigeira (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, until the concluson of his trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

Consequently, the president swore in Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as the acting CJN.

Mohammed who hails from Bauchi State is the next most senior justice of the Supreme Court.

According to Buhari, the suspension was in compliance with the ruling of CCT which he said directed him to suspend Onnoghen, pending the conclusion of his trial.

