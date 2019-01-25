Accolades as Charkin Wins NIMASA Award Back to Back

For the second year running, Charkin Offshore Training and Safety Centre, Port Harcourt, Rivers State has won the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) recognition award.

The centre owned by amiable maritime educationist and safety expert, Sir Charles Wami won in the maritime education and training institute of the year 2018 category.

It is on record that the company won the same award in the maiden edition of the programme in 2017.

The award was conferred on Charkin Offshore Training and Safety Centre at the just concluded NIMASA corporate dinner and merit awards which took place at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Chaired by the former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retired) and attended by the representative of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha; the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Director-General of NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside among other dignitaries.

The award was presented to Wami by His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife to the delight of eminent personalities and stakeholders in the maritime industry who graced the occasion.

Since he received the award accolades and encomiums have continued to pour in for Wami and the centre that has trained hundreds of persons in various aspects of the maritime industry as well as oil and gas.

It is on record that Wami is also the promoter of Charkin Maritime Academy (CMA), Port Harcourt which has the first ever land ship in the country, MV Rivers Pride formally unveiled on February 9, 2017 by Governor Nyesom Wike. CMA presides itself as an indigenous and privately-owned maritime training institution.

Wami pointed out that the academy needs the encouragement of all stakeholders to continue to provide maritime education and training of international repute.

“The school has a trend of rendering and improving on high quality training to guarantee competence in a conducive and friendly environment. It is a one-stop-shop for marine, oil and gas training”, he said.

The land ship comprises full mission navigational bridge simulator; ECDIS Simulation Room; GMDSS (Navigation) Simulation Room which conforms to the 2010 Manila Amendments by the global maritime watchdog, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO); and the basic dynamic positioning class.

Other components of the land ship are advance dynamic positioning and examination class; nautical institute examination room; and the drilling system crane simulator.

The school has the approval of local and international regulatory agencies across the globe. These include NIMASA, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), OPITO, United Kingdom, and the International Well Control Forum (IWCF), United Kingdom.

Others are the Nautical Institute (NI), Oil and Gas Training Association of Nigeria (OGTAN), International Association of Safety and Survival Training (IASST), United Kingdom, and the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigerian (PETAN).

Besides the fact that it is a member of British Safety Council among others, it is also affiliated to the Regional Maritime University, Accra, Ghana.