Three Ogun Indigenes Ask Court to Disqualify Abiodun

Three indegens of Ogun State who identified themselves as concerned citizens have approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital, to disqualify the state governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, from contesting the forthcoming general election over an alleged false declaration of oath.

The plaintiffs; Adisa Adeyemi, Jide Salau and Taiwo Jimoh, have headed to the Court, where they alleged that Abiodun made false declaration of certificates, when he swore to an oath, while jostling for the 2015 Senatorial election for Ogun East senatorial district.

The case was brought before the court pursuant to order 3, rule 9 of the Federal High Court rules, 2009; section 182 (1)(j) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) (as amended); section 31(2)(5) and (6) of the Electoral Act, 2010 and section 13, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Act, CAP N84 LFN 2004. In the suit, which was marked FHC/AB/CS/151//2018, the plaintiffs joined the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), All Progressives Congress (APC), and Dapo Abiodun as defendants/respondents.

The plaintiffs are asking Justice Mohammed Abubakar to restrain Abiodun from parading himself as the APC governorship candidate in the state. When the case was mentioned yesterday, Abiodun was not in court, neither was he represented by any Counsel at the sitting.

Speaking with journalists after the sitting, Counsel to the Plaintiffs counsel, Dr. Yemi Oke, said the suit is about the fact that Abiodun made false declaration on oath when he was contesting the post of senatorial seat in 2015 general

election.

Oke added that, Abiodun also made false declaration in the Form CF001 submitted to INEC to contest as Ogun State APC gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming general election.

He said, “If any candidate has made any false declaration, while making an oath, the law says that, such candidate must not stand election. In this case, the law says you cannot be elected as Governor and that is why we are here.

“We are saying the court should restrain INEC from publishing Dapo Abiodun’s name or allowing him to contest for the forthcoming governorship election.

“He cannot even be Governor, It is constitutionally clear that, Dapo Abiodun has made a false declaration on oath. If he happens to be elected as Governor he will later be removed because he has made false declaration. We are here in court and we believe that justice will prevail.”

However, Justice Abubakar has adjourned the case till February 5 for mention.