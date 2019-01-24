NAICOM Confirms Braie Linkage Assurance CEO

Ebere Nwoji

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Daniel Braie, as the Managing Director/CEO of Linkage Assurance Plc.

The approval was communicated to the Chairman Board of Directors via a letter dated 28th December 2018.

Braie was the Executive Director, Technical of the Company before he was elevated to the position of the Acting Managing Director earlier in 2018.

A seasoned insurance professional, Braie, has to his credit over 35years work experience including at senior management levels across different companies in the industry.

He is expected to bring to bear his wealth of knowledge and experience to transform the operations of the company for greater growth.

Meanwhile, the company in line with its vision to enhance quality of operations has also announced the appointment of Mr Okanlawon Adelagun, as Executive Director, Technical.

Adelagun’s appointment which became effective 7th January 2019 is subject to the approval of NAICOM.

He is expected to bring his wealth of experience to rejuvenate the technical operations of the company for efficiency and productivity.

Braie, had worked previously with UNIC Insurance Plc, Trust & Guarantee Insurance Company Limited, Crusader Nigeria Plc and Topflight Insurance Brokers Limited, where he held various managerial positions including: Deputy General Manager, General Manager, Company Secretary, Group Head and Chief Executive Officer.

He is an alumnus of Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) and the West African Insurance Institute (WAII). He is also an Associate of both the Chartered Insurance Institute of London (CII) and the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN).