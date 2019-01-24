INEC Delays Osun Guber Tribunal

By Our Reporter

For three straight days, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has failed to present witnesses to justify its declaration of the governorship election of September 22, 2018 as inconclusive necessitating the rerun of September 27 and the subsequent declaration of Governor Gboyega Oyetola as winner.

At the resumed sitting of the tribunal yesterday in Abuja, counsel to INEC, Adesina Agbede proceeded to tender just two documents and again promised the court that the witnesses will be available tomorrow (today).

This development fueled the insinuation that INEC may be employing delay tactics. There were unconfirmed reports that the commission was having difficulties assembling its witnesses. The INEC counsel was however put on the spot as the tribunal chairman Mohammed Sirajo, before adjournment, asked: “What are you doing tomorrow?” He further requested the INEC counsel to imagine the efforts they make to come to the tribunal prepared for serious deliberations only to sit for 10 minutes and adjourn sitting.

In response, the INEC counsel said, “My Lordship, finally, the witnesses will be available tomorrow (today) for cross examination.”

After the adjournment, Niyi Owolade, head of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legal team, said the petitioner’s team was prepared to cross examine INEC witnesses.

“We are ready for INEC. Apparently INEC is not ready. It is difficult to defend falsehood,” he said.

Sitting adjourned at 11:34am till today.