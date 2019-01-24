House Moves to Equip Civilian JTF

Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

To reduce the risks associated with their efforts to combat the Boko Haram insurgents and other security challenges, the House of Representatives is seeking to equip members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in the North-east region with light arms.

This move followed a motion by Hon. Mohammed Monguno, currently under consideration, where he called on the House of Representatives to consider empowering the CJTF to compliment the Armed Forces in the fight against terrorists.

Although the motion was not adopted due to a constitutional provision that only members of the armed forces can bear arms, the mover, Hon. Monguno was directed to liaise with the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Edward Pwajok to fine-tune it.

In his motion titled: “Need for members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) to bear small arms in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgents,” he expressed the need to pass the motion in the quest to end insurgency in the region.

According to him, “The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to issue an Executive Order under Section 254 of the Armed Forces Act, 2004 to allow members of the Civilian Joint Task Force bear small arms along the military personnel in the fight against Boko Haram insurgents.”

Lawmakers were however divided over the motion, necessitating the call for the duo of Monguno and Pwajok to make the document perfect.