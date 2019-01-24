Group Protests in Abuja, Accuses Obasanjo of Treason

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

A civil society group, the Concerned Nigerian Masses, has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of covert plan to destabilise the country.

It made the accusation Wednesday during its protest march in Abuja from the Unity Fountain to the Presidential Villa.

The spokesman of the group, Okpokwu Ogenyi,described Obasanjo as “an agent of darkness whose action and utterances are capable of plunging the country into crisis.”

He also warned that the country could implode before and during the general election if urgent steps were not made to rein in Obasanjo from further inflammatory comments.

The group said the tensed political atmosphere in the country had corroborated the alarm recently raised by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, that intelligence reports had uncovered plans by some subversive elements to destabilise the country during the election by using armed groups.

“The Concerned Nigerian Masses wishes to use this medium to inform the international community and by extension the federal government that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo is the arrowhead of the destabilisation plot in Nigeria, having seen that he might not get his way this time around. Obasanjo has activated his network of marauding foot soldiers to ensure the smooth implementation of this evil agenda using unconventional means that would not be traced to him or any of his associates in the states they have so decided on. We frown at such displays by people that are supposed to work for the unity of Nigeria, but have instead opted to go the devil’s way by plotting and scheming to make the country ungovernable and unstable all in an attempt to truncate our nascent democracy, “ Ogenyi said.

He added that the group decided to say ‘enough is enough’ as it is the ordinary masses that that would be at the receiving end of the evil agenda purportedly nursed by Obasanjo and his cohorts and called on the federal government and the international community to protect democratic ethos from being grounded in Nigeria.

“The Concerned Nigerian Masses had indeed decided that enough is as the intelligence at our disposal indicates the coming of Armageddon in Nigeria if the federal government and the international community does not take urgent steps to thwart the move by Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. We desire that our nascent democracy is protected from enemies of humanity like Chief Obasanjo, “ Ogenyi said.