Uba: Buhari will Win Anambra Convincingly

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Senator representing Anambra South senatorial zone and the state Coordinator of President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Council, Senator Andy Ubah, has said Buhari will win the presidential election in Anambra State convincingly.

He promised to mobilise total victory for President Buhari in the state, saying the president’s quest for a second term was beyond an All Progressives Congress (APC) matter.

Uba, who began his campaign for Buhari yesterday, said the president has already won in the state, and that he and his team were only working to ensure a higher margin for him.

“The president has already won in Anambra State. What we are simply doing is to make sure that we push up the margin of votes the president will get here.

“There are a lot of things that the president is doing that the people do not know about, but what we are going to do is to take those good works to the rural people of the state and ensure that they assimilate it, and use it to see reasons why they should vote for the president.

“There are projects like the Zik’s Mausoleum that has been abandoned for several years, but now constructed by the Buhari administration; there is the second Niger Bridge which is still on going and seriously too, and there is also the Enugu-Onitsha expressway.

“There are several projects, and our job is to tell the people about them, and mobilise them to vote for President Buhari,” he stated.

The senator also added that Igbo had a lot to benefit from Buhari if they voted him, saying he(Buhari) was ready to support the South east to produce the Senate president in 2015, but could not find an APC ranking senator from the zone, leading to the position being clinched by another zone.

He said if Igbo people voted for Buhari in the coming election, he was sure that the Senate presidency would go to the South east, especially as the people were also ready to vote for senators from the zone on the platform of APC.

Uba said: “You need to have people who are ranking senators from the zone who can be made the Senate president. I am vying for a seat in the Senate for the third time, and that among other things, qualifies me to be a ranking senator, who would be qualified to be a Senate president.

“There are some people who are contesting for Senate against me, but cannot read as little as documents.

“To be a Senate president, you have to be a ranking senator, and you have to have been in the Senate for at least eight years and must have a number of bills you have sponsored, so Igbo must vote wisely in their choices of senators.”