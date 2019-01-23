Hooliganism: Remo Stars Banished to Oshogbo, Fined N6m for Crowd Violence

After deliberations on reports and evidence from the attack on match officials by supporters of Remo Stars FC at the end of Match Day 3 fixture against Insurance of Benin, the League Management Company (LMC) has fined the club a total of N6m and directed that the club play its next three home matches in Oshogbo, Osun State.

Chairman of Remo Stars FC, Hon. Kunle Soname was also banned from further participation in the next three Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matches and fined N500,000 for granting a media interview in which he made comments that brought the league to disrepute. Soname was also charged for conducts and utterances that did not show positive example to players and supporters.

Also charged and sanctioned is the club’s Team Manager, Mr. Yinka Ajayi who has been suspended for the rest of the season from all NPFL matches.

Remo Stars stands to forfeit three points should such incident occur again during the season while the club was also directed to assist relevant security agencies to apprehend and prosecute two of their supporters identified as Akintan Yinka and Zico.

The sanctions are a fall-out of the pitch invasion and attack on match officials at the end of the match which ended 1-1.

The six-count charge by the LMC ranged from access to restricted area by unauthorised persons and blocking match officials from accessing the dressing room (B13.52), encroachment onto the field of play immediately after the match (Rule B13.18), throwing of objects including stones towards the match officials, failure to provide adequate security for match officials when they were attacked by the club’s supporters (B8.21) and conduct of officials and supporters of the club in the disturbances capable of bringing the game to disrepute.

Mr. Soname was charged for breaches of Appendix E1.1 of the Code of conduct for club officials and Appendix E1.5.

The charge read, “you are in breach of Appendix E1.1 of the Code of Conduct for Club Officials (Framework and Rules of the Nigeria Professional League Football League), in that on Sunday, 20th January 2019, in the course of the Match Day 3 Fixture: Remo Stars vs. Bendel Insurance, by your conduct and utterances, being an official of a club, you failed to set a positive example for others, particularly players and supporters”.

The Remo Stars club boss was also charged for “breach of Appendix E1.5 of the Code of Conduct for Club Officials (Framework and Rules of the Nigeria Professional League Football League), in that on Sunday, 20th January 2019, immediately after the Match Day 3 Fixture: Remo Stars vs. Bendel Insurance, you granted a press interview in which you made comments that failed to show due respect to the Match Officials”

The club has been fined N1m each for failure to ensure restriction of access to unauthorized persons, encroachment immediately after the match, throwing of objects towards the field of play, failure to provide adequate security for match officials, conduct capable of bringing the league to disrepute and compensation to the match officials

Remo Stars has been ordered to ensure that “measures are immediately put in place to forestall future similar occurrence (including but not limited to an approved revised security plan, seminar/programme for supporters, issuance of seat-numbered tickets, etc.)”.

The club has also been directed to within seven days ensure the apprehension and prosecution by the relevant security agencies of the persons identified as Akintan Yinka and ‘Zico’ who were reported to have led the assault on the Match Officials, as well as other persons who participated in the assault on Match Officials; upon failure of which a fine of N25,000.00 (Twenty Five Thousand Naira only) per day shall accrue, until such time as the culprits are apprehended and charged to court.

The sanctions are contained in a letter to the club signed by the LMC Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar and the club has been asked to respond in writing within 48 hours indicating acceptance of the decisions or electing to appear before a commission.