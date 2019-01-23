FCMB Founder Promotes Culture

The founder of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Otunba Subomi Balogun has stressed the need to embrace cultural values in order to promote unity and progress in the country.

Balogun, said this in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, during the yearly Ojude Oba Festival, sponsored by the bank.

Speaking with journalists recently, after this year’s edition, Balogun explained that the event to organised to pray and thank God.

On his active involvement in the promotion of the tradition and culture of Ijebuland, he said: “Quite a lot of the roles I play are either hereditary or bestowed on me by the current people of Ijebuland. Originally, I’m part of Ijebu royalty.

“About 28 years ago, I was elected Asiwaju of Ijebu Christians at the age of 63. The Ijebu Christians hold in high esteem the Asiwaju. The Ijebu society is very unique; all of us are intertwined. There is no one, who is a Christian and does not have a Moslem relation, and there is no one who is a Moslem and does not have a Christian relation.

“God has his own way of answering prayers. It is not the way we mortals perceive it. We are a praying people. And I’m convinced that the good Lord hears our prayers and grants all that we ask from Him.

“So, as I usually say, the blessings of God Almighty, and all the things we desire from Him, are always for us to see but you need to be gifted before you can appreciate the awesomeness of the Almighty God. I for one will admit at any time that I am in God’s hands, and the Omnipotent, the Omnipresent is always around me, guiding me, His light showing through me.”

Balogun said despite his age, he would continue to be involved in promoting the Ijebu culture.

“I’m not in any retirement; through the grace of God, I still have my faculties. Not many people at 85 years still sit down like me. Not many people at 85 could walk around without a walking stick. Apart from the royal beaded walking stick, which to me is a fashion, all of you will see is that I am agile. Talking about what I miss, there is nothing. The only thing I’m looking for is the grace of God and I’m not being metaphorical. I believe in it,” he added.