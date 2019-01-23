Buhari in Sokoto, Vows to Continue War on Corruption

By Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised his supporters in Sokoto that he will continue to wage war against corruption in the country.

Speaking during a campaign rally at the Ginginya Stadium in Sokoto Wednesday, the president said that in the last three and a half years, his government has degraded Boko Haram.

He also promised to provide fertilisers for farmers at subsidised rate to pave the way for food sufficiency in the country.

Also at the rally, the Co-chairman, Buhari Campaign Organisation, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, said Buhari had laid a good foundation for the country and there is need for consolidation.

He further explained that farmers in the country never had it so good, stressing that the present government is making farming vocational and attractive to the teeming youths.

Tinubu said the people of Sokoto should vote for the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the state.

The APC National Chairman Adams Oshiomole said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are jittery because this is the first time they are going for election without rigging mercenaries.

The Director General, Buhari Campaign Organisation and Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi said the federal government would construct railway lines from Jibia to Gusau, to Sokoto and Kebbi.

The highlight of the event is the presentation of the party’s flag to the APC gubernatorial candidate Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.