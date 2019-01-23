Babalakin Eulogises Femi-Pearse

The Pro-Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Wale Babalakin, yesterday emphasised the need to celebrate outstanding people like the late Prof. Ayodeji Femi-Pearse, in the society.

Babalakin spoke yesterday at UNILAG’s College of Medicine, Idi-Araba, during the commendation service for the late Femi-Pearse, who was, at various times in his life, the provost of the College; Pro-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU); Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH); Acting Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG; and founder of Whispering Palms Resort, Badagry.

The senior lawyer described the late Femi-Pearse as“an outstanding family man, a great scholar, a phenomenal university administrator, a resourceful man and a man of dignified ancestry”.

Explaining that the late Femi-Pearse was unanimously described as a great teacher by many people, Babalakin added that: “It will be very difficult to find anybody in the academia, who has combined all the positions he held during his lifetime.

“I am very proud to be associated with him and may his great soul rest in peace. He left behind the legacies of service, dedication, teaching and research. He gave everything he had to his country. I hope we will continue to celebrate people of his pedigree.”

Babalakin appealed to the Lagos State Government to fix the road that leads to the College of Medicine, as well as the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, which leads to Whispering Palms Resort.

UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof. OluwatoyinOgundipe, described the late Femi-Pearse as “a brilliant physician; an outstanding businessman and a philanthropist”.

Urging people to live an impactful life like the deceased, the Provost, UNILAG College of Medicine, Prof. AfolabiLeshi, said: “Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies in us while we live.”