43 House Members Commence Budget Debate

By Shola Oyeyipo in Abuja

As at the time members of the House of Representatives commenced the debate on the 2019 budget, there were just 43 members seated.

Following a call by the Speaker, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the Leader, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, moved the motion for the second reading of the budget, which was seconded by the chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Edward Pwajok.

But member Hon. Rita Orji representing Ajeromi- Ifelodun federal constituency of Lagos State raised a point of order, noting that the House did not form the required two-third quorum but her protest was nullified by Dogara who contended that she was not in the position to determine the quorum of the House.

Responding to Rita’s protest, Dogara said: “You are not the keeper of the register, so you cannot determine quorum. This is politics time, some members come around to sign the register and leave. You don’t keep the register, so you cannot draw my attention to the issue of quorum.”

By this position, the debate of the budget is already under way as additional five lawmakers joined the plenary