2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Expo Begins

Hundreds of runners from all walks of life including important personalities from within and outside the sports industry on Tuesday thronged the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall at the Teslim Balogun Stadium as the 2019 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Expo got underway.

Marathon Expos are an integral part of big marathon races worldwide with major marathons like New York, Dubai, London, Boston, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin drawing a lot of vendors and exhibitors annually.

The Expo has also been a regular feature at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon since debuting four years ago.

At this year’s edition, a lot of companies are participating as they are showcasing their products and services to intending runners at the Lagos Marathon as well as the general public.

Some of the dignitaries at the opening day of the Marathon Expo include the Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC Chief Solomon Ogba as well the Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission Dr Kweku Tandoh. Honourable Bukola Olopade was also present alongside other celebrities.

According to a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head Communications and Media for the Lagos Marathon, a lot of VIP runners were also present on the opening day of the Marathon Expo.

One of those present is a member of the Editorial Board of The Nation, Steve Osuji who has been running the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon consistently since its inception.

Osuji who is almost 60 years old recently wrote a book ‘Not Too Old Run’ and it will be launched at the Lagos Marathon Media Seminar which will be taking place on Monday, January 28, 2019.

According to the organizers of the Marathon Expo, some of the other celebrities expected this year include former Big Brother Naija Housemates Tobi Bakare, Alex among others while the country’s fastest man, Seye Ogunlewe will also be lighting up this year’s expo.

The Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Expo will be running for the next 10 days.