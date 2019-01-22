We Will Resist APC Rigging Plans in Lagos, Agbaje Vows

Segun James

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Mr. Jimi Agbaje, yesterday vowed that the party would resist any attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rig the forthcoming general election.

Speaking in Eti-Osa in a town hall meetings being convened across the state, Agbaje told residents that PDP is determined to prevent the rigging that had robbed him and other parties’ candidates of victory in 2015.

He stated that the people of the state should resolve to guard and protect their votes this time.

Agbaje, who narrowly lost the position to the incumbent, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, in 2015, told his audience that the PDP in the state would do everything lawful to win all elections in the state.

According to him, unlike the current dispensation that had spent the last 19 years and colossal budgets that had not led to any remarkable improvement in the lives of Lagosians, Governor Lateef Jakande’s four years had been replete with unforgettable achievements in several areas.

Speaking in Yoruba, Agbaje said: “This (governorship) election is a process that would lead to the freedom of our people. It is a process that would free us from tyranny, graft and waste. APC members know that they have been rejected by the people and the only option left for them to remain in power is to rig. “This time, we are ready for them. There won’t be any opportunity for them to rig the coming elections. I am urging our women to come out. You know if the women prevent you from wrongdoing and you try to force it, it would fail. We will vote peacefully and make sure that our votes count at the end of the day.”

He lamented the fact that the people of Lagos State were in dire need of potable water, promising that when elected, his government would make conscious efforts towards resuscitating the moribund mini-water works across the state.

The PDP governorship hopeful assured residents of the various communities in Lekki axis of the state that his government would build a new coastal road and demolish the toll gate on the Lekki-Epe expressway.

Lamenting the fact that only one road led into the various communities within the axis, Agbaje said: “There should be a second road to the one we have here. We are going to ensure that the road is properly constructed. The road is there. It is just for us to properly rehabilitate it so that the people would properly utilise it.”

Taking a cue from the current traffic logjam in the Apapa axis of the state, Agbaje stated that his government would ensure that the right measures are put in place to forestall a recurrence when the Dangote Refinery became operational.

“I live in the Apapa axis of the state, so I know what it is to live with traffic logjam. In two years’ time, the Dangote refinery will come on board, but the current rulers in the state are not doing much to anticipate the disruption that would come with it,” he said.

On security, Agbaje stated that efforts would be geared towards community policing in a way that would ensure greater mobility that needed for quick response in times of emergency.

Earlier, Olorogun James Emadoye, had reeled out series of issues plaguing the axis, with a call on Agbaje to address them if voted into office.

Emadoye listed bad roads, flooding, and lack of primary healthcare facilities as well as inadequate schools as major headaches in the axis.